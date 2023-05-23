Date night! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost slayed the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The stylish stars arrived at the Asteroid City premiere on Tuesday, May 23, in looks that had Us swooning. The Black Widow star, 38, sported a custom Prada gown which featured white sparkly spaghetti straps, a bubblegum pink fitted bodice and a floor length skirt. The back of the Jojo Rabbit actress’ dress gave fans a glimpse of her back tattoos, which include a stem of roses and sleeping lamb.

She teamed the getup with pointy earrings from David Yurman, chrome pumps, scarlet red lips, rosy cheeks and subtle eyeshadow. The Nanny Diaries star’s blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn in loose waves.

The Saturday Night Live actor, 40, for his part, looked extra handsome in navy tux which made his blue eyes pop. He matched the jacket to his bowtie and finished the look with a gold watch and ring.

The lovebirds looked as happy as ever together on the red carpet. The comedian wrapped his arm around the Lost in Translation actress as they gazed into each other’s eyes. The Marriage Story star held his face in her hand and smiled at her husband.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Prior to the Tuesday sighting, the duo attended the 35th annual American Cinemathque Awards together in November 2021 — where Johansson was being honored. For the soirée, the He’s Just Not That Into You actress rocked a sheer bedazzled top by Versace and chic white suit. Her tresses were styled in a slicked back bun and she donned glossy lips, dramatic eyelashes, silver jewelry and crystal embellished pumps to complete the ensemble. While supporting his wife, Jost looked timeless in a black tuxedo.

Johansson and Jost first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a bar in New York City. After two years of dating, Johansson’s publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that the two were engaged in May 2019. The couple privately tied the knot in October 2020 and welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with USA Today in December 2021 the Lucy actress opened up about their son and revealed that Cosmo is “pretty laid back” and joked that he loves “putting his feet in his mouth.”

Johansson previously gave birth to her daughter Rose in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017. From 2008 to 2011, she was also married to Ryan Reynolds.

Keep scrolling to see Johansson and Jost at Cannes Film Festival: