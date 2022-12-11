Breaking character! Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s relationship is one for the ages — but the Saturday Night Live star was caught off guard when his wife was impersonated during the Saturday, December 10, episode.

“A new book aimed at helping married couples rekindle the spark in the bedroom is showing up on several holiday must-have lists [and] here are its authors, Kurt and Deb from Wyoming,” Jost, 40, announced during Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment before cast members Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman took the stage.

The two comedians portrayed a couple who have attributed the duration of their 12-year marriage to trying new ways to spice up their sex life.

“Things kind of fizzled out in bed but we discovered that my wife’s got a talent for doing voices of famous people,” Day, 42, quipped, referring to Fineman’s own arsenal of impressions. “So, we took that into the bedroom. … Yeah, [it’s like role-playing] but with celebrities.”

Day and Fineman, 34, then replicated their characters’ dirty talk, which included the Father of the Bride actress bringing out her impersonations of Drew Barrymore, Anna Delvey, Meryl Streep and the Black Widow star, 38.

“She can do, what’s her name? Scarlett Johansson,” Day admitted after “Weekend Update” coanchor Michael Che asked if she can “do any Black ones.” Day and Fineman immediately pointed at Jost, who wed the Marvel star in October 2020. “Do you know her,” Day jokingly asked the Tom & Jerry actor. “Have you seen that movie Under Her Skin?”

The Staten Island, New York, native fidgeted with his gold wedding band before informing “Kurt” and “Deb” that the movie is actually titled Under The Skin, referring to Johansson’s 2013 film.

“Of course, you know what it’s called! Look at you, correcting me,” Day replied, shaking the SNL head writer, who rested his head in his hands. “[That part at] 24 minutes, 11 seconds? Woo, alright!”

Fineman then got in on the action, performing her version of the Nanny Diaries star, who was first linked to Jost in May 2017. “Hey, I’m married to Colin, but I need a real man,” the Jane the Virgin alum joked in her impression.

Jost, for his part, couldn’t stop laughing as Fineman gyrated on Day’s lap after being called “Black Widow.”

Jost and Johansson — who initially met during one of the Lucy star’s SNL hosting gigs — have since expanded their brood, welcoming son Cosmo in August 2021.

“Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while,” Johansson — who also coparents 8-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac — said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September. “Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow and stuff like that. That’s why [Rose] liked it too.”

While the married couple keep their family life private, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October that the A Very Punchable Face author is a “hands-on dad” to both Cosmo and Rose.

“They’re very into their privacy and downtime in the Hamptons, where they have a tight-knit support team and a wonderful laid-back lifestyle that they wouldn’t trade for the world,” the insider noted at the time. “They’re just a very laid-back, functional pair who have a ton of mutual respect. It works fairly seamlessly and Scarlett’s extremely happy.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

For more, watch the clip above!