Copycats! Machine Gun Kelly shared his thoughts on Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live parody of him — and he might be out for revenge.

The punk rocker, 31, took to Twitter to give his review of his bestie’s impression featured on the Saturday ,October 9, episode of SNL hosted by Kim Kardashian.

In the sketch titled “The People’s Kourt,” the Skims founder, 40, portrayed her big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, as a Judge Judy-like figure who hires her best friends, Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox, played by Davidson, 27, and Chloe Fineman, respectively, as her bailiffs.

While the King of Staten Island actor might have the look down, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, had some notes about his bestie’s portrayal, which included him saying things like, “I wish I could vape you.”

“I think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,” the “Papercuts” singer tweeted on Sunday, October 10.

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

Fans on Twitter were excited by the idea that the two best friends could reenact the Spider-Man meme on the late-night show. Meanwhile, others pointed out that Davidson’s impression was pretty spot-on, right down to his tongue-heavy makeout scene with Fineman’s Fox.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kelly appeared on SNL. Earlier this year, he made his musical guest debut in a February episode hosted by John Krasinski and literally went out with a bang. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer and Davidson fell off the stage at the end of the show.

As the credits began to roll, the musician lifted the Trainwreck actor and fell backward. It was supposed to be a “silly” joke, Davidson explained during a September appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but his friend ended up dropping him.

“He forgot that he had a bruised coccyx,” Davidson explained. “So he, like, went to pick me up, and then, he couldn’t go up, so he just started to slowly tilt back and he went, ‘Oh, no.’ … And it was such a slow fall, we had time for him to go, ‘Oh, no,’ and I went, ‘You’re a f—ing moron.'”

Don’t worry, it didn’t hurt their friendship and it’s unlikely this impression will tear them apart either. Kelly and Davidson first met on the set of Wild ’N Out in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since, showing their support for one another through all the ups and the downs.

The “Bad Things” rapper admitted to Vanity Fair in March 2019 that he “watch[es] Pete’s parts on SNL every week.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.