Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

WHCD 2024 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By
Savannah Guthrie, Scarlett Johansson and Brittany Cartwright at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
24
Paul Morigi/Getty Images (3)

Hollywood took over Washington, D.C. for the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and they did it in style.

Host Colin Jost arrived at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 27, in a navy Giorgio Armani tux with wife Scarlett Johansson by his side. The Black Widow star wore a custom white strapless gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. The silk column dress was trimmed with crystals and worn with a matching scarf.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Jost is expected to roast politicians in attendance, including President Joe Biden, during the annual event . He’ll have plenty of celebs to potentially poke fun at as well with movie stars like Chris Pine and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph brushing elbows with the likes of reality stars including The Valley‘s Brittany Cartwright and Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore to the 2024 WHCD:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Ashlyn Harris

billy porter
Brittany Cartwright Bio

Brittany Cartwright
Caitlyn Jenner Mom Esther Jenner Dies at Age 96

Caitlyn Jenner
1277310312chris pine 206

Chris Pine
Colin Jost Reveals Plans Leave SNL His Biggest Fears More New Memoir

Colin Jost
Madison-Prewett

Madison Prewett

Molly Ringwald
1251216315rosario_dawson_290x206

Rosario Dawson
Emily Ratajkowski Says It’s ‘Chic’ to Get Divorced Before 30: Here are 10 Stars Who Qualify

Scarlett Johansson
Sophia Bush Bio Pic

Sophia Bush

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!