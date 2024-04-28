Hollywood took over Washington, D.C. for the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and they did it in style.

Host Colin Jost arrived at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 27, in a navy Giorgio Armani tux with wife Scarlett Johansson by his side. The Black Widow star wore a custom white strapless gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. The silk column dress was trimmed with crystals and worn with a matching scarf.

Jost is expected to roast politicians in attendance, including President Joe Biden, during the annual event . He’ll have plenty of celebs to potentially poke fun at as well with movie stars like Chris Pine and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph brushing elbows with the likes of reality stars including The Valley‘s Brittany Cartwright and Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore to the 2024 WHCD: