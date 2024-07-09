Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Her Prenup With Colin Jost

Colin Jost is ready to fly to the moon and back for Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson, 39, joked on the Monday, July 8, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her husband was contractually obligated to make a cameo in her new movie, Fly Me to the Moon, because of their prenup.

“Greg Berlanti was our director … [he’s] a huge fan of Colin’s,” the actress explained her husband’s cameo to host Jimmy Fallon.

“Colin… I think he had to do it ‘cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement,” she went on to joke. “If I ask him to do something he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Relationship Timeline Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. One year later, he called Johansson his “girlfriend” during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. […]

Johansson and Jost, 42, were first linked together in May 2017. They got married in October 2020 and welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo, in August 2021. Johansson also has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 9, with her ex-husband Romain Duariac.

The Black Widow actress also revealed on The Tonight Show that she often enlists Jost to help her learn lines for her movies, though it doesn’t always turn out well.

“I run lines with him,” she said of the Saturday Night Live star. “Which is great… you’d think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out. You learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever. He does, like, real serious … He really commits to the line reading. It’s not always the performance I want it to be. I’m just like, ‘Say the lines!’ Big dramatic pauses. He gets really into it. I’m like, ‘I can’t focus. Forget it. I’ll just learn them myself.’”

Johansson stars alongside Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon, a romantic comedy set against the 1969 moon landing. Tatum plays a NASA official working on the Apollo 11 moon landing. His character butts heads with a marketing executive (Johansson) who is brought on the project to film a fake version of the landing as a backup in case things go wrong.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

While Johansson is heading to the moon — on-screen at least — Jost will soon be jetting off to Tahiti to cover the 2024 Paris Olympics for NBC. Jost is part of the coverage team for the Olympic surfing competition, which takes place in Tahiti, part of French Polynesia.

“I’m like, how did he get this gig?” Johansson joked to Savannah Guthrie during a Monday, July 8 appearance on the Today show. “Is this a job?”