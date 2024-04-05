Scheana Shay stands by the fact that John Mayer once thought her body was indeed a wonderland.

During the Friday, April 5, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay, 38, answered a fan question about a recent report that claimed Mayer, 46, told friends he never dated her.

“I’m sure John doesn’t love being a story line on Vanderpump Rules, but where did he deny this?” she said in response to U.S. Sun’s denial from alleged insider close to Mayer. “When I looked at the article, it looks like they just kind of made this up.”

Shay continued: “There weren’t quotes from John. There weren’t quotes from his team. There was nothing else in there.”

The reality star also pointed out how other magazines documented her romance with Mayer in the early 2000s.

“When that [resurfaced on social media recently], I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that.’ And nothing was ever denied then,” Shay continued. “So just interesting that The Sun is putting more rumors out and trying to dispel other things.”

Shay and Mayer’s past made headlines again last month because she brought it up on Vanderpump Rules when talking about an orgy.

“It was with an A-list celebrity,” Shay said in a confessional before teasing the person’s identity, “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I’ll say that.”

Shay has discussed their brief romance over the years. According to Shay, she met Mayer in 2008 while waitressing at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with [John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston],” Shay claimed on the “Flashbacks” podcast in 2020 about the former couple, who called it quits in 2009. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. Then [Jennifer] invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty.”

After his split from Aniston, 55, Mayer returned to the cigar club and asked for Shay’s phone number.

“I got fired because of it,” Shay noted. “I [was] talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids. So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever — She went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Shay also claimed her relationship with Mayer turned into a throuple with Stacie Adams a.k.a Stacie the Bartender from The Hills.

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months,” she continued. “We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.”

Following her split from Mayer, Scheana found love with Mike Shay. They got married in 2014 while filming Vanderpump Rules and filed for divorce two years later. Scheana was later linked to Robert Valletta, Max Boyens and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes before meeting Brock Davies.

Scheana and Davies, 32, welcomed daughter Summer in 2021 and tied the knot one year later.

Mayer, for his part, has never publicly addressed Scheana’s claims when Us Weekly previously reached out for comment.