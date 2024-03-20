Scheana Shay recently hinted at her sexy past with John Mayer again — but real Vanderpump Rules fans have known the lore for years.

During a March 2024 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Shay revealed during game night that she had been part of an orgy.

“It was with an A-list celebrity,” Scheana said in a confessional before teasing the person’s identity, “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I’ll say that.”

It wasn’t that hard for viewers to connect the dots between Shay’s comment and Mayer’s hit 2001 song “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” What some viewers may not remember, however, is that Shay has been more forthcoming off screen about how she crossed paths with Mayer.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

Before reaching stardom for working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant — which was the backdrop for Vanderpump Rules — Shay was employed at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills. The famous members-only cigar club was co-owned by Skyler Shaye’s father, Stanley Shuster. According to Shay, she met Mayer in 2008 while waitressing at the private club.

“He was John Mayer and wanted to hang out,” she recalled on Amazon Live in August 2023. “Long story short … I got fired.”

Shay lost her job after ignoring Grand Havana Room’s rule about not being allowed to “fraternize” with the members.

“I’m broke, and auditioning actresses living off tips,” she continued. “I called my friend from college and said, ‘Didn’t you just start bartending somewhere in Beverly Hills?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s this place called Villa Blanca, it’s been open for two days. You should come by today.’”

Shay started working at Vanderpump’s other establishment, which led to her starring in a hit Bravo series.

Keep scrolling for Shay’s quotes about her surprising throuple situation with Mayer, who has declined to comment on his past with the reality star:

Their Star-Studded Meeting

In 2020, Shay dropped the bombshell that she met Mayer when he was still dating Jennifer Aniston. (Mayer and Aniston were linked from 2008 to 2009.)

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” she claimed on the “Flashbacks” podcast. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. Then [Jennifer] invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty.”

Shay didn’t go to Aniston’s house though because she was “too drunk to drive.” After his split from Aniston, Mayer returned to the cigar club and asked for Shay’s phone number.

“I got fired because of it,” Shay noted. “I [was] talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids. So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever — She went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Us Weekly reached out for comment when the episode originally aired.

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Ending Up in a Throuple

According to Shay, her relationship with Mayer turned into a throuple with Stacie Adams a.k.a Stacie the Bartender from The Hills.

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months,” she continued on the 2020 podcast appearance. “We would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.”

After being asked whether it was “sexual” between the three of them, Shay said yes.

“But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention,” she added before admitting that she was “jealous” of Adams because Mayer “liked her” more by the end of their alleged romance. “I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting.’ And even after he and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

It All Comes Back to Vanderpump Rules

During an August 2023 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay discussed how meeting Mayer led to her job on Vanderpump Rules.

“Fun fact. Skyler Shaye’s dad owned the first restaurant I worked in when I moved into LA/Beverly Hills, and I got fired from that job for dating John Mayer,” she shared at the time. “Much longer story for another time. But because of me getting fired from that job, I went over to Villa Blanca, which Lisa Vanderpump owned, which turned into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and then Vanderpump Rules. So, you know, thank you to Skyler Shay’s dad!”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Spilling the Tea

Shay elaborated on her brief romance with Mayer on the Vanderpump Rules After Show in March 2024, adding, “[It was] circa 2008? During my Hoellywood days. One dude, me and two other girls.”