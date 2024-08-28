Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Scooter Braun Jokes About Not Receiving an Invite to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island House

By
Scooter Braun Jokes About Taylor Swifts Rhode Island Guest List
Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity;Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Scooter Braun is inserting himself in this narrative, one Taylor Swift likely never asked him to be a part of.

Braun, 43, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 27, to reshare TMZ’s upload of pics from Swift’s trip to Rhode Island with her friends. “How was I not invited to this?!?” Braun wrote, adding the hashtag, “#laughalittle.”

Days after finishing the European leg of her Eras Tour, Swift, 34, celebrated by spending the weekend with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at her Rhode Island mansion. The twosome were also surrounded by several pals, including his teammate Patrick Mahomes and family, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Swift’s longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also in attendance.

Around the same time on Tuesday, Braun also shared that he had “finally watched” the Discovery+ docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which explored his feud with the popstar.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun-s Feud- A Complete Timeline

Related: Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s Bad Blood: A Complete Timeline

Braun and Swift’s bad blood dates back years and came to a head in 2019 when the music manager received heat for purchasing the back catalog of her music from Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta. At the time, Swift claimed she was offered a contract to “earn” the rights to her music “one [album] for every new one I turned in.”

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift wrote in a 2019 Tumblr post. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy.”

Swift alleged that she learned about the deal after it had been completed, whereas Borchetta claimed in a 2019 post on the label’s website that he texted Swift the night before it went public.

In response, Swift began re-recording her old albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Version.” She has since dropped a new version of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989. She has yet to re-release Reputation and her self-titled debut.

beige belted peacoat amazon

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! This Chic, Best-Selling Belted Peacoat is now 20% off! View Deal
Scooter Braun-s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Related: Scooter Braun’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Braun went on to share his side of the story in 2021. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety at the time, alleging that the details Swift shared about the events were “not based on anything factual.” He added, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused.”

Braun noted that he was most upset by Swift painting him as a bully. “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding,” he said. “The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me.”

News broke in 2023 that several of Braun’s clients, including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, reportedly severed ties with him.

In this article

Scooter Braun Bio 271 Justin Bieber: Our World Event

Scott Samuel "Scooter" Braun
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.