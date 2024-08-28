Scooter Braun is inserting himself in this narrative, one Taylor Swift likely never asked him to be a part of.

Braun, 43, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 27, to reshare TMZ’s upload of pics from Swift’s trip to Rhode Island with her friends. “How was I not invited to this?!?” Braun wrote, adding the hashtag, “#laughalittle.”

Days after finishing the European leg of her Eras Tour, Swift, 34, celebrated by spending the weekend with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at her Rhode Island mansion. The twosome were also surrounded by several pals, including his teammate Patrick Mahomes and family, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Swift’s longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also in attendance.

Around the same time on Tuesday, Braun also shared that he had “finally watched” the Discovery+ docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which explored his feud with the popstar.

Braun and Swift’s bad blood dates back years and came to a head in 2019 when the music manager received heat for purchasing the back catalog of her music from Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta. At the time, Swift claimed she was offered a contract to “earn” the rights to her music “one [album] for every new one I turned in.”

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift wrote in a 2019 Tumblr post. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy.”

Swift alleged that she learned about the deal after it had been completed, whereas Borchetta claimed in a 2019 post on the label’s website that he texted Swift the night before it went public.

In response, Swift began re-recording her old albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Version.” She has since dropped a new version of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989. She has yet to re-release Reputation and her self-titled debut.

Braun went on to share his side of the story in 2021. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety at the time, alleging that the details Swift shared about the events were “not based on anything factual.” He added, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused.”

Braun noted that he was most upset by Swift painting him as a bully. “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding,” he said. “The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me.”

News broke in 2023 that several of Braun’s clients, including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, reportedly severed ties with him.