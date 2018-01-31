Scott Baio further opened up about Nicole Eggert’s claims that he sexually assaulted her years ago during a new TV interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday, January 31.

As previously reported, Eggert, now 46, alleges that Baio abused her during their time on Charles in Charge when she was 14 and he was 26. Baio continues to deny all the allegations.

“The story seems to change quite a bit and I can’t keep up with it quite honestly,” Baio, 57, told Amy Robach on Wednesday. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been on a sitcom set but on any given day, on every day, and especially on Charles in Charge — which was a picnic every day. It was one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever done. There are teachers, parents, family, crew, producers, my dad. So how any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible and I don’t know how anybody can believe what she’s saying when her first allegation of having sex when [she] was 17 proved to be 100 percent false. And her story keeps changing. She makes up new things.”

When asked if he ever had a sexual encounter with Eggert when she was 14, 15 or 16, he replied: “Absolutely nothing. And I find it interesting Amy that the moment that her first allegation that we had sex when she was 17 — which is not true — as soon as that was proven to be 100 percent false she comes up with a new story where something happened once a week for years.”

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop." pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

He added that “no” he was never alone with her on set unless they were in a scene together. “It was impossible because when a child is on a set they are either in school or on set with the teacher or their parents.”

Baio says that that did have sex one time, but only when the actress was 18. He also “absolutely” stands by his prior comments that she seduced him.

“Nicole and I were friends after our only sexual encounter. She aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first so she would be good for her boyfriend,” Baio alleged. “Those are her words.”

Despite the allegations, Baio says that his time on the comedy “was great” and that Eggert was a “talented girl.”

“We had a great time on the set. Everybody liked each other. Everybody got along,” he said on GMA. As for if he’s worried if Eggert goes to the police with her allegations? “No,” he said. “Why would I have a concern over something that I didn’t do?”

