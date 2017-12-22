His dancing queen. Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoyed a fun night at home where she rocked a pantless Santa outfit and danced around to a very familiar song.

The self-proclaimed Lord, 34, stayed behind the camera on Thursday, December 21, but the model, 19, couldn’t help but put on a little show. The Instagram Story began with an innocent game of ice toss but quickly moved to Richie prancing around the kitchen in her underwear to one of her dad Lionel Richie’s biggest hits.

The 1983 classic song “All Night Long (All Night)” could be heard in the background while Richie wore white underwear, a festive sweatshirt and crew socks. The clip was simply captioned, “night” by the reality star and appeared for only a few seconds before the Tommy Hilfiger model started to laugh and playfully told Disick to “stop.”

Earlier this year, the legendary singer detailed his concern for his teenage daughter’s new relationship. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the American Idol auditions in NYC on October 4. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the two are hooking up, and things have progressed since then. They were spotted vacationing together in Venice, Italy, on October 16 where they showed major PDA.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” a source exclusively told Us in November. “They are still going very strong.” The pair made their first official appearance as a couple at a DuJour magazine-hosted event at The Confidante hotel on December 6, and stepped out again together the next night for an Art Basel bash in Miami.

Disick shares kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

