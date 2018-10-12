Can’t keep their hands to themselves! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted packing on the PDA at the VIP Opening of Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 11.

“Scott and Sofia have a cute and effortless rapport,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that at one point during their outing, Disick, 35, even fixed the 20-year-old model’s hair for her.

The insider added: “They both looked great — Sofia [looked] stunning and put together and Scott [had] what looked like a new haircut. Later, they stood posted up by the very crowded bar, relaxed, neither of them drinking.”

Us Weekly also caught up with Paris Hilton at the event — where guests sipped on specialty cocktails provided by Guillotine Vodka — who gushed over Richie and her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Whatever makes her happy,” Hilton, 37, told Us. “I love Sofia. She’s so sweet and mature. I’m so proud of her. I’ve known her since she was born. She’s a very smart girl.”

As for whether Hilton thinks Disick is “the one” for Richie, the Simple Life alum added: “I can’t comment on that, but she’s beautiful, she’s successful, she’s killing it and I’m so proud of her. So I always wish her the best.”

Richie and Disick began dating in 2017 following the reality star’s split from ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

The Tommy Hilfiger model opened up about what makes their relationship work in an interview last month.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” told Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

