Scott Eastwood: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Scott Eastwood opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about 25 things you might not know about him — including his favorite movie that his dad Clint Eastwood made, the hardest thing he’s ever had to do and the dream company he’d like to start. Read on to learn more about the actor.

1. I used to work construction in college.

2. I talk a lot in my sleep. Sometimes I make sense, sometimes I don’t.

3. My favorite car is my Ford GT. It’s my baby.

4. The hardest thing I’ve ever done is sit through a reality TV show.

5. I hate the outdoors. I’m more of a couch potato. (I’m kidding, of course.)

6. Of all the times I’ve been fishing, I’ve never broken the 200-pound mark. But I’ve come close.

7. My go-to drink order for a special occasion is a beer and a shot of tequila.

8. My favorite vacation is anywhere tropical — good vibes and warm weather.

9. One tip I learned from Bear Grylls was how to rappel down a 1,000-foot rock face using a 20-pound backpack as counterweight.

10. I love dogs. My favorite breed is the mutt! Rescue mutts all day!

11. My favorite album is Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers, with “One Love” and “Three Little Birds.”

12. I’d rather cook than go out to a restaurant. I like to make simple dishes, like salmon, broccoli and sweet potatoes.

13. I play the saxophone. I played all throughout middle and high school. You really have to keep it up to be good, though.

14. My favorite item in my wardrobe is [nothing]. [I love being] shirtless in the sun!

15. My favorite movie of my dad’s is [1992’s] Unforgiven.

16. The book I’m rereading is Sapiens [by Yuval Noah Harari]. It’s so dense, you have to read it twice.

17. My favorite type of martial arts to practice is jujitsu.

18. My childhood crush growing up was Diane Lane.

19. The most useful skill I picked up while doing a movie was Olympic swimming. I wasn’t bad before, but I learned a lot. It was for [2007’s] Pride, with Terrence Howard and the late Bernie Mac.

20. I’m a horrible dancer. Everyone says I’m bad.

21. My favorite part of surfing is the salt water.

22. The craziest action stunt I’ve done is jumping from a car to a semitruck in the south of France. Now that I look back, it was pretty dangerous.

23. I really love all my sisters [Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan]. They’re all really kick-ass.

24. My go-to karaoke song is Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.”

25. My dream company to start would be for luxury toilet paper — real fancy and soft.

Eastwood partnered with Kelley Blue Book for its 2020 Best Buy Awards, the top new model-year vehicles available in the U.S.