Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison was found dead near South Queensferry, Scotland, on Thursday, May 10, after being reported missing. He was 36.

“There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort,” Hutchison’s bandmates Grant Hutchison (who was his brother), Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell confirmed in a statement posted on the Scottish indie band’s Twitter account on Friday, May 11.

“Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this,” the statement continued. “He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and color that will forever be remembered and shared. Rest peacefully Scott.”

Scottish police told CNN that Scott was last seen leaving the Dakota Hotel around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, shortly after he tweeted a cryptic message: “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. I’m away now. Thanks.”

Before the musician was found dead, his bandmates tweeted that they were “worried” and noted that he “may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

Scott’s family said in a statement on Friday that he had battled mental health issues.

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you,” the family told CNN. “Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.”

Scott originally formed Frightened Rabbit as a solo project in 2003. Grant joined in 2006, the same year that the folk-rock band released its debut album, Sing the Greys. The brothers recently formed a new band named Mastersystem, which released its first album, Dance Music, in April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!