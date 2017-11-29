It has been 15 years since the disappearance of Laci Peterson stunned an entire nation. Now a two-hour Investigation Discovery special, Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, will air on Wednesday, November 29, that aims to take a deep, intimate look into her husband Scott Peterson‘s investigation and trial that became a media frenzy back in 2003.

“It was love at first sight, they wanted to create that fairytale life,” someone says about Laci and Scott’s relationship in an exclusive sneak peek for the special.

The special is revisiting the case of when the 27-year-old, who was eight months pregnant at the time, disappeared while walking the family dog on Christmas Eve 2002. Her husband was the one who reported her missing to police, but was soon charged with the murder of his wife after investigators became suspicious of his behavior and inconsistent stories throughout the case.

During the investigation, Scott’s affair with Amber Frey came to light and she is also appearing in the special. Frey, who claims she didn’t know Peterson was a married man, says in the clip: “He talked in circles, I never got a direct answer.”

“This is a man who could lie with ease,” a woman’s voice says in the clip, followed by a man saying, “He was the most hated man in America.”

Laci and her unborn child’s remains were eventually found in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003, and Scott was arrested soon after. He was convicted of first-degree murder of Laci and second-degree murder of his son Connor and is currently sitting on death row at San Quentin State Prison.

Tune in to ID to watch the two-hour special on Wednesday, November 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

