It’s over. Sarah Chalke and fiancé Jamie Afifi have called it quits after more than a decade, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Scrubs alum, 46, and Afifi, 49, “separated some time ago,” Chalke’s rep said in a statement on Friday, September 16.

The twosome, however, “remain committed to being devoted coparents and good friends,” per the Firefly Lane actress’ rep.

Chalke got engaged to the entertainment attorney in December 2006 while on vacation in Hawaii. They have since welcomed two children: son Charlie, 12, and daughter Frankie, 6.

Us confirmed in January 2010 that the Rick and Morty star gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” on Christmas Eve.

In 2013, Chalke revealed that Charlie had been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, which is a rare condition that causes inflammation in the blood vessels and mainly impacts children ages 5 and younger, according to the National Institutes of Health.

While her son was initially misdiagnosed, she and Afifi “fought really hard to get him seen by a specialist,” Chalke told Wetpaint at the time. “We got the treatment on day ten-and-a-half, so it was on the late side. Thank God he’s OK.”

Three years later, Us exclusively reported that Chalke and Afifi had expanded their family with the arrival of their daughter.

“I’m madly in love with my kid,” the Roseanne actress exclusively told Us in July 2016, revealing that Frankie was born two and a half months earlier. “It’s been really fun.”

The Canada native explained that her children were growing up “so fast” that she often gave the wrong age for her little ones.

Chalke also opened up about what it was like filming Rick and Morty season 3 while pregnant with Frankie. “Pregnancy brain — that’s a real thing!” she said at the time. “That’s a real thing, which is the nice thing about doing animation versus live action, is you don’t have to memorize your lines — you can just read it.”

She added: “But then it’s really embarrassing when you forget your lines, and they’re just in front of you.”

Over the years, the How I Met Your Mother alum has managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. While Chalke does occasionally share photos with her two children, she hasn’t posted any social media pictures with Afifi.

However, in November 2019, the Mother’s Day actress gave Us an exclusive glimpse into her home life. She revealed at the time that her “favorite thing in the world is reading to [her] kids.” Chalke also dished on her pregnancy cravings with both Charlie and Frankie, telling Us that she “craved hot chocolate, quesadillas and salt and vinegar kettle chips.”