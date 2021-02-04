Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 1 of Firefly Lane.

So many questions. Firefly Lane debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, February 3, and while it chronicled the very complicated up and down friendship between Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl), it also featured the story of Johnny (Ben Lawson), a man who works as both characters’ boss and later married Kate.

During the season, Kate almost immediately falls for Johnny but after he tried to drunkenly kiss her then forgets about it, she moves on. While in a new relationship, Tully and Johnny have a steamy night together, causing friction within the group.

“Johnny sees what Johnny wants and what Johnny needs in his life and they’re not the same thing,” Lawson, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively about who the character is better suited for. “Tully is the most bewitching person that anyone meets. She’s just so magnetic and you’re drawn to her, but Kate is the person that you want to build a life with probably. … Kate is the person that Johnny really needs. I think if Tully and Johnny got together and tried to make it work, it would just be a disaster. It would be fun for about a year and then a complete disaster.”

While the girls made up following Tully’s fling with Johnny and the three of them ultimately become best friends for years to come — until Kate and Johnny divorce — there is some sort of falling out teased between Kate and Tully in a flashforward.

During the final episodes, while going to Kate’s father’s funeral, she and her daughter, Marah, stay close and turn away when Tully arrives. Marah (Yael Yurman) also tells her mom that she “misses” Tully, which Kate says she does too.

So, what is it that happened between the former BFFS? Lawson revealed that while he “knows what it is,” he won’t reveal much more.

“I can tell you that it doesn’t involve Johnny,” he told Us.

Kristin Hannah, who wrote Firefly Lane and the sequel book, Fly Away, which the series are based on, noted that their falling out could be the same fight that separates them in the book — which has to do with Marah — but she actually has no idea.

“There’s a line in the season where you know, they have a falling out over Marah and Kate says, ‘Of course you crossed the line. You didn’t even know there was one,'” Hannah told Us exclusively. “And so, and that’s really sort of the fundamental sentence of their problem later on in the book. But what you know where exactly the series is going, I guess we find out in season 2!”

Firefly Lane is now streaming on Netflix.