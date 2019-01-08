Sean Lowe’s got jokes! The former Bachelor star seemingly shaded the ABC reality TV dating series on Monday, January 7, ahead of the season 23 premiere with new leading man Colton Underwood.

“Found my old Bachelor application,” the former reality star, 35, wrote in a tweet. “Totally forgot there were only 2 questions. Are you interested in quitting your job and selling Fit Tea from home? Do you want to start a podcast?”

Though Lowe’s comments weren’t directed to any one person, the remarks appeared to take aim at many members of Bachelor Nation who went on to have careers as podcast hosts and make money off of sponsored products on Instagram.

Wells Adams (“Your Favorite Thing”), Kaitlyn Bristowe (“Off the Vine”), Ben Higgins with Ashley Iaconetti (“Almost Famous”) and Carly Waddell with Jade Roper (“Babes and Babies”) are among those who have debuted weekly shows following their time on the reality show.

Lowe’s tweet seemed to resonate with viewers of the hit ABC series who also got in on the joke.

“IG has become a hard place to follow Bachelor nation now! I get it, do what you have to do for a roof over your head… Buuuut it could cost a following who don’t like infomercials!! 🤣🤣 Can’t love this tweet enough 🤣🤣👏👏👏,” one wrote.

Another added: “Don’t forget sugar bear hair and some personalized supplements with messages printed on them- oh and there’s movement watches and that monthly jewelry club. Basically, you quit your job & turn your Instagram into one never ending commercial chain.”

Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici — who met and got engaged the 17th season of The Bachelor in 2013 — don’t avoid the Instagram sponsorships, either. The pair are partners with FitFabFun and often post about the subscription boxes.

