Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer admits that he “screwed up” during his time in the White House with President Donald Trump.

“There were times where I screwed up. There’s no question about,” Spicer tells HLN’s S.E. Cupp during an interview set to air on Thursday, January 4.

“The inauguration. You brought it up. I would say that’s first and foremost,” he continues, referring to the White House briefing the day after Trump’s inauguration when he insisted that Trump had the “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Spicer, who resigned as press secretary in August 2017, cites other examples of missteps he made during his career, including “the event where I was trying to talk about how evil [Bashar] Assad was.”

“I screwed that up royally,” he explains, referring to the controversial comment he made in a April press conference that compared Syrian President Bashar Assad to Adolf Hitler.

“I’m a very self-critical person, and I sat back and said, ‘You know, it’s not my credibility,'” Spicer reveals. “I honestly went out every day to do the best job I could for the President of the United States, who gave me an unbelievable honor.”

He continues, “So when I screwed up, yeah, it felt really bad. Because you’re realizing that you’re tarnishing your personal reputation, your family’s reputation, your friends who like you and support you … and ultimately, again, this administration and the American people who I wanted to do my best job, my best for every single day.”

