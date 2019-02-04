Not impressed. Sebastian Bach slammed Adam Levine‘s Super Bowl 2019 halftime show performance after the “Girls Like You” singer dissed rock music.

“Whatever he was trying to do on stage tonight is way more dead than Rock will ever be,” the 18 and Life on Skid Row author, 50, wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 4, of Levine’s shirtless act at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3.

Whatever he was trying to do on stage tonight is way more dead than Rock will ever be https://t.co/SljG9KGWtv — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 4, 2019

The rock legend has been feuding with the Maroon 5 frontman, 39, since November, when the Voice judge gave an interview with Variety magazine in which he dismissed the genre entirely. “Rock music is nowhere, really. I don’t know where it is. If it’s around, no one’s invited me to the party,” Levine said at the time.

He continued: “All of the innovation and the incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop. It’s better than everything else. Hip-hop is weird and avant-garde and flawed and real, and that’s why people love it. … My goal is to make songs that don’t sound dated 10 years later. My main criteria for a song is, ‘Can I live with it forever?’ And if I can’t, I just don’t have the heart to do it. It’s that simple.”

The Gilmore Girls alum was quick to clap back with a zinger aimed at the Grammy winner.

“Rock music is nowhere, but when you want your team to win The Voice, you choose the song ‘I Remember You,’ he wrote on Twitter on December 1, adding, “You’re welcome.” (Levine’s team contestant Amber Carrington sang the song by Bach’s former band, Skid Row, in 2013, and told TVLine in June 2013 that it was “one of Adam’s favorite songs.”)

Other musicians, including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, also took issue with Levine’s comments.

“Just because you claim to have ‘Moves Like Jagger’ doesn’t mean you come anywhere CLOSE to ROCKING like Jagger. Tell that schmuck to go back to The f–king Voice,” Taylor, 45, tweeted in November.

Snider, 63, recalled a conversation the two previously had in which Levine admitted to furthering his career through rock, writing, “Hey @adamlevine remember when you were young & went to clubs & small venues & stuff? 😉 That scene is alive & well & you would be STUNNED by the talent & passion that is out there! You told me the 1st song you sang that set you on your path was ‘I Wanna Rock,’ right? #NeverForget.”

While the “Wait” crooner has yet to respond to Bach, he did reply to a fan that called him “narrow-minded” on Instagram in December with a lengthy comment.

“When it comes to nostalgia and history, some of the best songs ever written were all rock and roll all the way … in the quoted section that you ripped out its context and posted, of course my words look pretty narrow minded,” he wrote. “I was simply alluding to the fact that the old version of rock and roll hasn’t evolved much in many many years. … Maybe you’re the one whos too narrow to realize that hip hop IS the new rock and roll. Travis Scott IS the new punk rock. But you’re just a punk. I didn’t get to where I was by having a narrow view of musics [sic] broad and sophisticated landscape. So spare me the ‘rock and roll will never die’ s—t. Just makes you sound like a dinosaur, bro. Rock on.”

