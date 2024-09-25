The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her husband, Connor Leavitt, are doing better than ever following his porn addiction struggles.

“Love that man,” Whitney, 31, gushed during the Wednesday, September 25, episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. “There were a lot of powerful moments between Connor and I that weren’t [included] in the season, which is OK — I’m not the editor. There’s this moment where we’re filming the pilot and the showrunner asked us about [why] we left for Hawaii and it wasn’t this conversation of us bringing this onto the show. It wasn’t some preconceived conversation that Connor and I had.”

She added, “Connor just looked at me and shared everything. It was so vulnerable and so emotional, and so incredibly powerful. I’m so proud of him for that because that needed to be a decision from him not from me.”

In the first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney and Connor relocated back to Utah with their two children. As they revealed on the Hulu series, they left town after Connor admitted to launching a secret Tinder account to solicit NSFW images.

“He had a porn addiction for a really long time and that was something that was, obviously, really hard to overcome,” Whitney said on Wednesday. “I didn’t even know that was going on.”

She continued, “When you go through something that tough and you come out the other end, man, your relationship is stronger than ever. During, it sucks, but holy hell, I’m grateful for where we are now.”

According to Whitney, it took her and Connor “a lot of time and a lot of work” to repair their relationship. Whitney initially learned about her husband’s struggles “about two and half years ago,” she told podcast hosts Taylor and Tay Lautner, six months before the pilot taping.

“It takes time and it takes a lot of work. I remember being in therapy and my therapist asked me, ‘Before we even dive into this, you need to decide is this something you want to work out or something you don’t want to work out?’” Whitney recalled. “I never had taken a step back and thought that for myself because in Mormon culture, it’s like, ‘No divorce.’”

Whitney initially did not even think about divorce as an option because of LDS expectations until the reality TV star’s therapist made her confront what she actually wanted.

“It was something I really had to sit down [and think] ‘Did I want to rebuild this trust?’ That doesn’t mean that things aren’t still triggering to me,” she said. “When it is, then I’m going to work it out and just keep moving forward.”

Whitney, who is currently pregnant with her and Connor’s third baby, has since left the #MomTok group. Speaking to Us Weekly for the latest cover story, Whitney told Us, “I don’t know. We’ll see,” about a potential return.