Stepping away from MomTok wasn’t a decision that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt took lightly.

“I think so many things had led up to it,” Whitney, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the show’s premiere. “I don’t think it was just one thing where I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this anymore.’ It was a decision that I didn’t take lightly.”

By the season 1 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney announced that she and her husband, Conner Leavitt, are expecting their third baby. The Hulu star also said that she was leaving the MomTok group, which includes costars Jennifer Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann and Jessi Ngatikaur.

Since announcing her departure from the group, Whitney admitted to Us that she’s “definitely reconnected” with a few of the women. “Some of them I have not,” she added.

Related: Meet the Women Behind MomTok on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Disney/Fred Hayes Mormon “Momtok” has made its way from your phone to your TV with Hulu’s upcoming series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The mom influencers took over TikTok in 2022 with their unconventional lifestyles while also “breaking a norm” associated with their religious practices and gender roles. The group subsequently faced scandal when […]

At the time, Whitney hadn’t seen the Hulu show, which premiered on Friday, September 6. Her decision to return for a possible second season is contingent on what she watches.

“I don’t know [if I’ll return],” she shared. “I want to see the show first and then we’ll see.”

Whitney and Connor made waves during the first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when they returned to Utah following a two-month stay in Hawaii. Initially, it was framed that Taylor’s public admissions that some members of MomTok were soft-swinging had caused them to briefly relocate. Then, Whitney revealed Connor had a porn addiction and was on Tinder.

As for where she and Taylor, 23, stand now? The two are in a good place.

“I just saw her yesterday and we were talking about how we are closer now than we were before,” she shared with Us of their friendship. “Which is great.”

Related: 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Make How Much Money for #MomTok Posts? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have not-so-secret lives on social media — where they claim to earn impressive salaries as influencers. “It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t […]

With all the ups and downs on the show, Whitney admitted that she had some trouble being on camera all the time. Sharing the “very vulnerable” aspects of her life was the most difficult part, Whitney explained.

“Real things that have happened in my life, sharing them for — I guess — the whole world to see. I don’t know how people are going to perceive it or take it,” she said. “That was probably the hardest for me.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi