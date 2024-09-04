Whitney Leavitt throws Taylor Frankie Paul’s baby shower into disarray in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peak of The Secret Life of Mormon Wives.

“Last night I was with [Whitney] and she’s not coming,” Layla Taylor reveals in the clip as the group arrives for Taylor’s event. “And I told her maybe she [should tell Taylor] but she said Taylor’s probably not going to notice.”

“I don’t want to go into too much detail,” she adds, “but she just says that she doesn’t want to be involved with Taylor.”

While all the girls are surprised by Whitney’s absence, Mayci Neeley tells the cameras in a confessional that part of her isn’t “surprised” to see her missing in action.

“But she should at least send her a text,” Mayci argues. “I feel like this is sending a message to Taylor that she does not want to be friends and she does not care about Taylor.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premieres on Hulu Friday, September 6, follows eight Mormon mom influencers — Taylor, Whitney, Layla, Mayci, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck and Jessi Ngatikaur — who dominated TikTok in 2022 with their unconventional lifestyles while also “breaking a norm” associated with their religious practices and gender roles.

The show will follow the women as they pick up the pieces following a scandal that ensued when Taylor announced she was filing for divorce from then-husband Tate Paul, blaming “soft swinging” with close friends as the reason for their split. (Taylor and Tate share two kids together; Indy, 6, and Ocean, 3.)

In Us’ exclusive preview of the first season, Taylor is now pregnant and expecting her first baby with her now-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. While her party starts off on a high note as she greets all her friends, things turn sour when she asks for a group photo and realizes Whitney is missing.

After Taylor presses the girls for answers, she calls Layla out for being the “worst” liar.

“She just says that you guys don’t have a friendship so she felt like she didn’t need to come today,” Layla confesses, to which Taylor replies, “Oh, that’s news to me.”

“I didn’t want to be the one to bring it up,” Layla admits. “I was just hoping that you wouldn’t notice.”

The girls seemingly haven’t worked through all their issues following the “swinging” scandal, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives promises plenty more drama ahead — with Taylor often at its center.

In addition to her relationship with the women, the show will also touch on Taylor’s recent legal trouble. She was arrested in 2023 with suspicion of misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child following a fight with Dakota. She later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while all other charges were dropped.

“Now there’s a fight for #MomTok,” Demi explains in a trailer that was released last month before Dakota tells Taylor, “You guys have to stop doing this.”

“Online it looks like we’re all the bestest of friends — but we’re not,” Whitney later says. “I’m done. I’m out.”

All eight episodes of The Secret Live of Mormon Wives season 1 premiere on Hulu Friday, September 6.