Danielle Staub may be moving on from her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is hoping to hang on to the former couple’s shared home in Englewood, New Jersey. Staub took Us Weekly on an exclusive tour of the “rustic meets high-end” space — including plenty of personal touches — which Staub told Us was built when she and Caffrey, 66, moved in together less than a year ago. “I will be the one staying is my wish and my intent, put it out to the universe!” said the 56-year-old TV personality. (The twosome filed for divorce in September after four months of marriage.) Watch the video above to see her beloved home!

