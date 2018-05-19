Up close and personal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in an intimate setting on Saturday, May 19.

Footage from inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle displays the closeness guests will feel to the couple when they exchange vows. This is a stark difference from Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 2011 ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Guests are already being seated within the chapel. George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Carey Mulligan, Pippa Middleton, and Carole and Michael Middleton are among the attendees who have already arrived. Around 600 people were invited to the service. In comparison, 1,900 were extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s ceremony by comparison.

The flowers inside the chapel signal springtime in England. The lavish arrangements, made by Philippa Craddock, include white peonies, white foxgloves, white stocks, flowering birch, beech, hornbeam and blue delphiniums.

Harry and Markle’s wedding is classified as a private event, rather than an official state occasion like the duke and duchess’ ceremony. This is why political leaders were not invited to the prince and the Suits alum’s big day, but did attend his brother’s nuptials.

Kensington Palace announced in a statement from Markle on Friday, May 18, that the 33-year-old groom’s father, Prince Charles, will walk her down the aisle. The bride’s father, Thomas Markle, was previously set to fill this role, but he cannot attend the wedding due to heart surgery he underwent earlier in the week.

The 36-year-old former actress will walk the first half of the aisle by herself. The Prince of Wales will then meet Markle to accompany her from the end of the nave to the altar.