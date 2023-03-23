She’s ready to swipe right. TLC’s Seeking Brother Husband follows couples who have decided to open up their relationship to other romantic partners, and Us Weekly‘s exclusive premiere clip shows Elisa letting husband Mike view her dating profile.

“That’s a great picture, wow,” Mike tells his wife as she shows him her app, to which Elisa replies, “What? Is it bad?”

While he seems taken aback as he reads her bio section: “‘Intimacy and a deep connection are very important to me. If you can’t go deep — no pun intended — then this isn’t going to work out.'” The Los Angeles-based couple agree that it’s a funny and flirty line.

“A big part of dating, if you wanna go that route, is putting up a profile and just meeting other people there,” Mike explains in a confessional. “To me, that’s not a big deal. That’s something we’ve accepted that we are going to do. I do want to see who she is spending her time with because they are going to be a big part of her life, and you know, that extends into my life too.”

As she gets ready to start dating, Elisa wonders if Mike will be involved in that part of her life. “Do you think that, like, if I found somebody that I really like and start to see regularly and become serious with, do you think you’d want to meet them?” she asks.

Mike immediately says he wants to meet them, but Elisa isn’t sure he’s thought it through. “You don’t think that would be hard?” she wonders. “To see me holding hands with someone else or kissing someone else?”

“It wouldn’t be easy … but,” Mike trails off.

He later admits to the camera that it’s a lot to process. “Talking about Elisa seeing or dating other men is one thing. Actually, physically, seeing her with someone else is going to be a bit of a challenge and a bit different. I’ve never actually experienced that. We haven’t really gotten to that point. You know, that kind go opens up a whole new bag of emotions: a little more jealousy. A little uncertainty. I kind have to keep remaining myself, like, this is what we wanted.”

Mike and Elisa have been together for years but recently got married. However, Elisa hopes to have multiple husbands. Mike, meanwhile, is willing to support Elisa and try polyandry, but the journey will definitely push him outside of his comfort zone.

The series premiere of Seeking Brother Husband airs on TLC Sunday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET.