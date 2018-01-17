Selena Gomez never forgets! The “Wolves” singer recorded a video message for ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas’ appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show, and it involved their romantic past.

“Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez. Don’t need to say my whole name with you, but it is,” Gomez began in the video, played for Jonas during the “Heart Rate Monitor” game on Wednesday, January 17. “So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together. It was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you. I know Central Park was really beautiful. It was actually my first time, maybe that says something. If not, I failed.”

After host Nick Grimshaw revealed that Jonas’ heart rate is going up to 90, the “Jealous” crooner filled him in on what his ex-girlfriend was referring to.

“OK, so this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship,” Jonas explains. “And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’”

He added, “So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe — but we never confirmed it — walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves.”

Gomez and Jonas dated back in 2008, and Swift and the DNCE frontman were also linked that same year.

The Disney alum was also asked about another ex from his youth, Miley Cyrus. Grimshaw played a clip from Cyrus’ 2008 video for “7 Things” and asked Jonas if she ever confirmed that the song was about him.

“Never directly, but she’s wearing the dog tag in this thing that I gave her when I was 14 or something,” Jonas said. “I was actually kind of flattered, to be honest. It’s there forever, and I know it’s about me.”

The former teen stars broke up after dating for over a year in 2007.

