Selena Gomez is embracing this chapter of her life.

“Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life,” Gomez, 31, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Monday, March 4.

The “Love On” singer noted that her new music is coming “from a place of confidence” that’s showcasing the “joy and curiosity” she’s experiencing now. She added that she “hopes” her next album will be released in 2024, but she’s unsure of the timeline. Gomez noted that she isn’t even sure her most recent singles will be part of her next album.

“I think objectively, I would like to say that I am working towards an album, but I don’t know if those songs would be on that project,” she told Billboard in an interview published on Monday. “I feel like I’m brewing, and I’m in the process of really creating some great songs, hopefully. I don’t know if they would fit with what I’m gonna go with.”

While Gomez made headlines in January for hinting that her next album could be her last, she clarified that she might not be willing to say goodbye to music just yet.

“I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy,” Gomez told Rolling Stone. “I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space. It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

Aside from her musical pursuits, Gomez has recently begun filming the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 and 2024.

Gomez noted that she’s excited about taking on other challenging acting endeavors, saying, “I love being able to take roles that I have to fight for, not the ones that are being handed to me. I’m going for the stuff that really, really inspires me.”

As well as the hit Hulu series, Gomez is confirmed to be joining a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place and playing singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

“I’m stepping into someone’s life, and that can be really intimidating,” she said of the biopic. “But I’m beyond inspired by [Ronstadt], and I know too much about her at this point.”

As for her personal life, Gomez went public with boyfriend Benny Blanco in December 2023 and the pair have been putting their romance on full display ever since. In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s excited about this relationship.

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” the insider said. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”