Selena Gomez has balanced her passions for acting, music and beauty for years, but she may not be a triple threat for much longer.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, which was released on Monday, January 1, Gomez, 31, recalled how her music career began after recording songs while starring in multiple Disney Channel projects.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. “But I was doing my TV show [Wizards of Waverly Place] at the same time, and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going. But the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on.’”

Gomez admitted that she could see herself shifting her focus from music to acting for good.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she said before the hosts reassured her that it’s possible to do both.“You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

During her Disney days, Gomez initially performed with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene. They released three studio albums from 2009 to 2011 before Gomez pursued a solo career.

Gomez dropped her first solo record in 2013 and was later nominated for a Grammy Award for her fourth EP, Revelación, which was up for Best Latin Pop Album in 2022. She returned with a new song titled “Single Soon” last year.

In addition to her music career, Gomez has starred in Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don’t Die and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, for which she has earned two Golden Globe nominations.

While discussing her professional accomplishments on “SmartLess,” Gomez revealed that her heavy workload has taken a toll, adding, “I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours. It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things.”

Gomez previously discussed her mental health struggles in her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The Apple TV+ special, which was released in 2022, explored her highs and lows between 2016 and 2020.

“She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 about the documentary. “As happy and centered as she is now, this is someone who freely admits she’s hit the wall numerous times in her life and had to rebuild and reset herself when all hope may have seemed lost.”

The source continued, “She’s grateful to have had these second chances, especially as it gives her the opportunity to help others and send that message loud and clear that anything is possible if you have the right mentality and tools at your disposal.”