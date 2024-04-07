Your account
Celebrity News

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Hints Her Life Is ‘A Mess’ Amid Jeff Lazkani Divorce

By
Chelsea LazkaniRachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chelsea Lazkani briefly addressed her post-split life, which she seemingly called a “mess,” while filming a cooking video.

The Selling Sunset star, 31, — who is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband of seven years, Jeff Lazkani — kicks off the video by saying her donut recipe is “super easy” to make, “unlike [her] life right now.” Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff on March 27.

“I added some honey for extra sweetness because what won’t kill you makes you stronger,” Chelsea, dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink top and sporting a short hairdo, said in the April 5 clip as she seemingly stared off into space.

Chelsea continued to tell viewers “the only thing [she feels] like eating right now is junk food” and she planned “to spend the whole day in bed watching The First Wives Club on Netflix, but [she] remembered [she’s] a bad bitch, so here [she is] making jam donuts.”

At the end of the video, Chelsea admitted that she’s glad she didn’t stay in bed because “at the end of the day, escape is never peace … embracing it is.” She then took a bite of her sugar-dusted, jam-packed donut.

Chelsea did not list a reason for their divorce on her paperwork last month but did request joint physical and legal custody of her and Jeff’s children, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request for the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony.

Jeff filed his own paperwork on Tuesday, April 2, seeking a divorce due to irreconcilable differences and accusing Chelsea of “exhibiting suspicious behavior” throughout their marriage. The businessman specifically claimed that many of his “personal belongings” disappeared or were removed from their shared home in California after Chelsea filed. He also claimed that she struck him “in the face in an aggressive manner,” allegedly resulting in his glasses breaking and causing a “small cut” on his face. (Chelsea has not addressed the allegations.)

Jeff also argued that he doesn’t think he and Chelsea should reside on the same property for the well-being of their kids. He would like “exclusive use and possession of” their five-bedroom home, which he has been the primary owner of since it was purchased in 2018.

Jeff Lazkani and Chelsea Lazkani. Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Chelsea has since opened up about how she’s dealing with their split via her Instagram. On Thursday, April 4, the Netflix star asked her followers to distract her by sharing their funny stories.

“Share a funny or embarrassing story with me,” she said on her Instagram Stories. “I’m in the mood to laugh at anybody else but myself because I’ve been trying to do that for the last two days. At this point, I’m just going to break down and cry.”

London native Chelsea met Jeff on Tinder when she visited the U.S. in 2015, and she ultimately chose to stay in Los Angeles after they began dating. They married two years later and have shared glimpses of their relationship on Selling Sunset, which Chelsea joined in season 5.

Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut, including Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn, respectively, the latter who is currently embroiled in a messy divorce from her husband of two years, Christian Richard.

 

