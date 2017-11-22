Fit for a queen! Gorgeous bride Serena Williams revealed that a very special someone played a role in one of her biggest wedding decisions — choosing her dress.

The tennis pro, 36, thanked Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for helping her pick out the stunning Alexander McQueen gown that she wore when she wed Alexis Ohanian on November 16.

She captioned a theatrical Instagram photo of the dress on Wednesday, November, 22: “For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said ‘a cape I just want to wear a cape’ she said: ‘well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.’ Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once. 📸: @mistadubb @ericamelissa.”

The new mom to daughter Alexis Olympia also praised the woman who bedazzled her Nike sneakers for the big day. “Meet Michelle @merakimishell the amazing woman behind my incredible @nike Cortez shoes,” she captioned a video on Tuesday, November 21. “Yes I wore them down the aisle! Comfort for this bride! Thanks Michelle!!!”

As previously reported, Williams wed Reddit co-founder Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in front of guests including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

The night before the wedding, the happy couple celebrated their rehearsal dinner with family and friends including Eva Longoria, Colton Haynes and Emeril Lagasse, who hosted the celebration at his Meril restaurant.

