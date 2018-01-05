Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The tennis superstar made the announcement via Snapchat on Thursday, January 4.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” she wrote in a statement. “My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”

The seven-time champion, 36, hoped to get back to work just four months after welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.

“However, the memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again,” Williams continued on Thursday. “I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open.”

Williams returned to the court last month weeks after tying the knot in New Orleans. She made her first sporting appearance since giving birth at a fundraising event called A Family Affair at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. She hosted the outing with sister Venus Williams.

