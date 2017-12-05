For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Back in action! Serena Williams returned to the tennis court over the weekend, marking her first public sporting appearance since she married Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to their daughter, Alexis.

The tennis champ, 36, and her sister Venus Williams hosted a fundraising event called A Family Affair at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Ohanian, 34, shared an Instagram photo of his wife on the court alongside the caption, “For a great cause. Great community. … Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser.”

Serena and Venus, 37, launched the center in 2016 in honor of their eldest sister, Yetunde Price, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton, California, in September 2003.

“We have a long history here,” Venus said at the event, via WJLA-TV. “I spent a lot of time at this center, just even out here on the courts with the kids. I’m in town, drop in and we’d just have a blast. To be a part of something like this is bigger than what we could ever do on the court.”

Serena added, “We’re just really honored to always come back and be supportive in the community, for the community, as much as we can.”

Serena and Ohanian, who is the cofounder of Reddit, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans on November 16. They welcomed their baby girl on September 1. The couple, who began dating in 2015, recently returned home from their honeymoon on a private island in the Bahamas.

