Newlywed Serena Williams revealed her huge new wedding ring in a cute pic with her daughter, Alexis, on Wednesday, November 22.

The tennis ace, 36, who wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on November 16, holds onto her baby’s legs in the pic, showcasing her stunning bling, which features a massive stone surrounded by more diamonds.

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Little Alexis was no slouch in the style stakes, either, looking adorable in an animal-print outfit as she lay on a matching blanket draped over Williams’ legs. “Daddy knows how much I love leopard print,” the Grand Slam champ captioned the pic on her daughter’s Instagram account.

As previously reported, Williams wed Ohanian in a lavish celebration at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in front of guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Colton Haynes.

In another Instagram post on Wednesday, the Wimbledon winner shared a dramatic pic of her wedding dress, thanking Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for helping her choose the gown, which was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. “I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once,” Williams captioned the pic.

The Olympic gold medalist also shared an inspiring message for her baby daughter in a Gatorade commercial released this week.

In the ad, Williams cradles a baby (Alexis was unwell and unable to be featured in the shoot) as she talks about the importance of teamwork and perseverance.

“Baby girl, I won’t mind if you play tennis badly. I won’t mind if you choose to never pick up a racket,” she tells her little girl, who was born in September. “But I beg you, in this game of life, please keep playing no matter what.”

