Rockin’ around the Christmas tree! Seth MacFarlane hosted his annual star-studded holiday party on Saturday, December 9 – and there was no shortage of Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

A source tells Us that celeb guests such as Kate Hudson, Rumer Willis, Rebel Wilson, Sia and Eric Dane were all on hand to celebrate.

Other famous faces in attendance were Lea Michelle, Nick Viall, Ansel Elgort, Chord Overstreet, Robert Pattinson and Glen Powell – who documented the night on social media.

Ansel Elgort, 23, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, where he could be seen belting out a Christmas classic at the soiree. “Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” he wrote. “My first time singing with such a big orchestra wow. Thank you @macfarlaneseth for having me and inviting me up to sing at the most epic Christmas party I’ve ever been 2.”

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas. My first time singing with such a big orchestra wow. Thank you @macfarlaneseth for having me and inviting me up to sing at the most epic Christmas party I've ever been 2. A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Meanwhile, the Mayor actress, 31, captioned a cute snap from the get-together, “Because happy is what happens … When all your dreams come true!” The pic shows her cozying up to boyfriend Zandy Reich with decked out mannequins behind them and friends Stephanie and Zack Levinson beside them. Michele also captured the insane decor that showed lights on every single palm tree.

Because happy is what happens… When all your dreams come true! ✨🎄❤️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:49am PST

JoAnn Kane Music Service Instagrammed a few amazing videos of the host himself serenading his guests with hits including a Frank Sinatra version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

#sethmacfarlane Christmas party. Sinatra time A post shared by JoAnn Kane Music Service (@jkmsmusic) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:45am PST

They also added a photo that showed a stack of music sheets, “Conductor scores for #sethmacfarlane’s holiday party. 63 charts with a 70 piece orchestra and vocal guests. Obviously a low key event!!”

Conductor scores for #sethmacfarlane’s holiday party. 63 charts with a 70 piece orchestra and vocal guests. Obviously a low key event!! A post shared by JoAnn Kane Music Service (@jkmsmusic) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:14am PST

As for the former Bachelor, 37, he shared a mirror selfie where he donned a blue tux and bow tie, “Xmas party season,” he wrote. Viall also captured the black tie event with snaps of the orchestra playing the Star Wars theme song and McFarlane performing “Winter Wonderland.”

Xmas party season 🎅🏼 A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

