Touchdown! Shailene Woodley revealed how her football knowledge has expanded since getting engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

“I guess I haven’t felt any pressure to [learn football], but it’s exciting,” Woodley, 29, said on the Monday, July 19, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for.”

The Big Little Lies alum noted that it’s a “whole new world” learning about the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s profession.

“I still am always [like], ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever,” she laughed. “I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 3 that Rodgers, 37, and Woodley were a couple. Three days later, the athlete announced during the NFL Honors ceremony that he had a “fiancée” and that he “got engaged and played some of the best football of my career” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that month, the Divergent actress confirmed that she and Rodgers had been engaged “for a while.” She showed off her ring while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, revealing that they met during a “whacky, whacky time” amid the worldwide health crisis.

Woodley explained that she didn’t grow up around sports, so Rodgers’ career choice wasn’t something that factored into their romance right off the bat.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

A source exclusively told Us in April that many people think of Rodgers as a “tough football player, but he actually has a soft side to him and can be goofy and nerdy.”

Despite their differences, the insider explained that the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum and the quarterback’s close friends think it’s “obvious” that they’re “meant to be” together.

“They’re a great match because they’re both hardworking, career-focused, have a similar lifestyle and are down to earth,” the source told Us.

Last month, Woodley gave fans a glimpse at how her romance with Rodgers began, telling Shape that they “immediately” moved in with each other during the pandemic.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she told the magazine in June.

However, their whirlwind relationship doesn’t mean Woodley is walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“There’s no wedding planning happening,” the Last Letter From Your Lover star told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”