Shakira has finally addressed the bizarre rumor that she discovered her ex Gerard Piqué had been unfaithful via an open jar of strawberry jam in their fridge.

Back in 2022, the 47-year-old singer split with the Spanish soccer player, 37, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, amid reports that he had an affair with Clara Chia Marti, 23.

ShowNews Today had reported at the time that in an interview Shakira did with a Spanish publication, she explained that she found a jar in the fridge of the home she and Pique shared that was freshly opened with its contents eaten.

She then concluded that another woman must have been in their home because Piqué and their children don’t eat strawberry jam.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Shakira slammed the rumor, which has become a thing of legend amongst her fans, as “not true!” The Grammy winner also claimed that she did not know where this rumor even stemmed from.

Related: Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever Check out the biggest celebrity cheating bombshells -- including scandals involving Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Katharine McPhee and Ashton Kutcher

Elsewhere in the chat, Shakira admitted that felt like she needed to give up a lot professionally in order to keep her family intact.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard [Piqué], so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Shakira has since moved to Miami from Barcelona, where she previously lived with Piqué, 37, and their sons.

The former couple, who were together for 12 years, had put out a joint statement confirming their split.

They said at the time: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

The pair, who began dating in 2011, did not address the claims of infidelity at the time. Soon after the split, Pique began dating Chia Marti.

Shakira’s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), which is set to be released on Friday by Sony Latin, is said to be about her relationship journey.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

“[it’s about] the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience,” she explained to The Sunday Times. “There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together,” she continued. “And the glue that kept it all together was music.”