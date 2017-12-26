Christmas with the Knicks! Shakira and Gerard Pique sat courtside at the Knicks game with their kids on Christmas Day.

The couple, along with 4-year-old son Milan and 2-year-old son Sasha, watched the New York Knicks lose to the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, December 25, in New York City.

The 40-year-old singer rocked a gray Mickey Mouse sweater and black leather pants at the game, while the soccer star kept it causal in a white T-shirt and black pants. Milan and Sasha wore matching white sweatshirts and gray pants covered with red and black patches.

The family of four appeared to enjoy the game as Sasha switched between his mom and dad’s laps, while Milan settled in next to Shakira.

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October that Shakira and Pique were still together after reports to the contrary. The pair, who started dating in 2011, packed on the PDA near their Barcelona home just days after the split rumors broke.

“They have 100 percent not split,” a source told Us of the duo at the time.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a holiday message to her fans on Sunday, December 24.

“Happy holidays to the best fans any artist could hope for. Thank you so much for your support this year — the love you guys have shown me over the last few months has been my rock!” Shakira captioned a photo of a Christmas ornament via Instagram. “I should have more news on the tour to give you in the next few days. Until then, sending love and peace to you and yours. Merry Christmas! Shak.”

As previously reported, Shakira announced last month she was forced to postpone her tour due to a vocal hemorrhage.

