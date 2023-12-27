Shakira is celebrating a major career milestone.

The singer, 46, shared a carousel of snaps via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, showing off a 21-foot-tall bronze statue of her that was unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. The statue is posed to resemble Shakira swiveling her hips as she did in her 2005 music video for “Hips Don’t Lie.”

“It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday,” she wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish, alongside a photo of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, standing in front of the statue.

Shakira also shared a shot of her parents and brothers with Mayor Jaime Alberto, as well as a photo of the statue and a plaque dedicated to her. “This is too much for my little heart,” she wrote.

The dedication touches on Shakira’s career as well as her philanthropic work. “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity,” it reads.

In a subsequent Instagram post, the Grammy winner also shared a video of the statue, writing: “I’m very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman [sic] and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!”

Prior to receiving the honor from her hometown, Shakira was celebrated by Spotify after the #ShakiraDeservesADay campaign circulated the internet. The streaming platform dubbed September 29 as Shakira Day, which also marked the 25th anniversary of her album Dónde Están los Ladrones?

“The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify. They’ve known how to understand me better than anybody, and they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support,” Shakira told Spotify’s For the Record in September.

She added that the “inspiration” she’s received from Colombia has been “immeasurable” throughout her career.

“Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration: for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food,” she said. “It’s such a rich culture and I’m so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse.”

Shakira was also honored at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September when she became the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award. (Past recipients have included Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Rihanna.)

“Thank you, MTV, for being a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old,” Shakira said in her speech. “Tonight I want to thank people who have played a key role in my visual history.”

She gave thanks to her “very dear friends,” as well as her “creative partners” and loyal “army” of fans, before shouting out her family.

“I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here,” she added, as the camera panned to her sons, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué. “Thank you so much for cheering me up and making me feel that Mama can do it all.”