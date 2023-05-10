Not in the cards. Shakira and Tom Cruise recently sparked romance rumors at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pair aren’t pursuing a relationship.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the source says of the “She Wolf” songstress, 46. “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

The Grammy winner and the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, were spotted hanging out at the Florida sporting event on Sunday, May 7, sending the internet into a frenzy over the possibility of a romantic connection. The duo posed together at the racetrack, but the insider says the photo op was purely platonic.

“Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true,” the source explains. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Last year, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer announced her split from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué after 12 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the Colombia native and the soccer star, 36, said in a joint statement in June 2022. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

The former couple — who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — made headlines that same month after reports surfaced that Shakira had caught the athlete cheating on her. Piqué has since moved on with Clara Chia, to whom he was first linked in August 2022.

After photos of Piqué and Chia, 24, appeared online, an insider exclusively told Us that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was “heartbroken” her ex had moved on so quickly. “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the source added in August 2022.

Earlier this year, Shakira revealed that she’s leaving her longtime home in Barcelona, Spain, with her kids. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

Cruise, for his part, has been married three times. The Cocktail actor tied the knot with Mimi Rogers in 1987 and the duo divorced three years later. The Golden Globe winner later moved on with Nicole Kidman, whom he met on the set of Days of Thunder. The former couple, who share daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28, divorced in 2001. Cruise was then married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The pair welcomed a daughter in April 2006.