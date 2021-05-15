Bye Bye Ink Shanna Moakler Celebrates Getting Travis Barker Tattoo Removed

Closing the book! Shanna Moakler finished removing her ex-husband Travis Barker’s name from her body after divorcing him more than 10 years ago.

“It’s my ex’s name,” Moakler, 46, told her followers via an Instagram video on Friday, May 14. “Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids.”

The former Miss New York USA winner explained that she came to Nurse Jamie to get the remaining tattoo erased from her wrist following the exes’ split in October 2008. The pair were married for four years before calling it quits.

“Bye-bye, tattoo,” she said in the clip. “I think we’ll probably only need one more session on this tattoo, and I think I’ll be good.”

When the laser treatment was done for the day, Moakler added, “That is intense, but it’s worth it!”

The model, who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the Blink-182 musician, 45, fired back at trolls on Friday shortly after she uploaded the video to social media.

“To my new-found haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl [Kourtney Kardashian] lovingly looked on,” she wrote via her Instagram. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man [Matthew Rondeau]. Once again weird!”

She concluded: “This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.⚓️✌🏼.”

While Moakler has moved on with fellow model and actor Rondeau, 28, her ex-husband has been dating Kardashian, 42.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the drummer were together after “years” of their kids being close. Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

In February, the Poosh founder became Instagram official with Barker after spending their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. Moakler exclusively told Us at the time that she hasn’t met the reality TV star, but she harbors no ill will toward the new couple.

“I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintances and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall, so it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity,” she said in February. “All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them. Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

The pair’s relationship appears to be going well, with a source telling Us in April that Kardashian and Barker are “so happy together.” The insider added that the duo’s friends “think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian declared her love for Barker by tattooing, “I love you,” in cursive on his lower right arm.