Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is done wasting her breath on the Kardashian family.

“[I] don’t have to like the f–king Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” Moakler, 49, told People in an interview published on Monday, June 24. “As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that … I do not give a f–k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am.”

Moakler exchanged vows with Barker, 48, in 2004, welcoming kids Landon and Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The twosome first split in 2006, but continued an on-and-off relationship before calling it quits for good and finalizing their divorce in 2008. (Moakler was also previously linked to Oscar De La Hoya, with whom she welcomed daughter Atiana in 1997.)

“I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men,” she told the outlet. “I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f–king ass off to get.”

After Moakler and Barker’s relationship came to an end, the Blink 182 drummer moved on with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed son Rocky Thirteen, now 7 months, into their blended brood the following year. (Kardashian, 45, shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.)

Following Barker and Kardashian’s nupitals, Moakler took to social media to seemingly throw some subtle shade at the newlyweds.

After a follower wrote, “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” via Instagram in April 2023, Moakler “liked” the comment, which seemingly referred to the speeches her kids made praising their stepmother at the nuptials.

While replying to another comment about Kardashain referring to herself as “a mom of 6,” Moakler replied, “She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol.”

Over the years, Moakler has also alleged that she and Barker were “working” on their relationship when she found text messages between him and Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k,” Moakler said of the alleged exchanges on a January episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, adding that Barker “deleted them” when she showed him the texts. She also claimed that she called Kim, 43, who denied it and said, “I don’t like white guys.” Moakler added that she and Barker “never recovered” from the interaction with Kim.

Barker, for his part, denied that anything happened between him and Kim in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote.