One step at a time. Shannen Doherty is focusing on exercise and improving her diet amid her battle with stage IV breast cancer — with some help from her friends.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day,” the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum, 48, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 29.

Doherty added that she’s been trying new recipes and hiking with a little motivation from her friends, fitness instructor Kira Stokes and model Anne Marie Kortright.

“It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends,” she penned. “@annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough…. Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

The Heathers star revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America on February 4 that she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission two years later.

Doherty shared that one of the first people that she told about her diagnosis was her 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, who she credited for supporting her while they filmed the revival series.

“Prior to shooting he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back,’” she recalled on GMA. “He would look at me and be like, ‘We got this, kiddo.’”

Green, 46, told Us Weekly on February 15 that he will always stand by Doherty’s side.

“I don’t want to speak about her too much, but it’s a hard situation,” the Don’t Blink star said. “I mean, you know, cancer is not f–king easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and she’s strong. She’ll get through this and get out of this what she’s supposed to get out of this.”

Doherty’s other longtime pal Sarah Michelle Gellar has been another shoulder to lean on for the Jailbreakers star. In February, 42-year-old Gellar shared with Us that Doherty is stronger than her diagnosis.

“Cancer is not something that defines her,” the Cruel Intentions star said at the time. “It’s an experience that’s certainly changed her — and changed all of us. It has its ups and its downs, but I think that it’s made the world see the side of Shannen that I’ve always known.”