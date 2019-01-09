‘90s Hollywood royalty out on the town! Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., went on an epic double date with pals Shannen Doherty and her hubby, Kurt Iswarienko, on Tuesday, January 8, and the pictures are giving Us FOMO.

“Couples date night. Everyone knows how much I love @sarahmgellar but do you know how much I also love @realfreddieprinze?” Doherty, 47, captioned an Instagram post of the fab foursome in front of a Venice, California, restaurant.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added: “Laughed all night, ate way too much food at my favorite place @felixlosangeles with the great chef @evanfunke and obviously I love my man @kurtiswarienko Perfect night with my closest and dearest. #felixtrattoria #friendship #love.”

Gellar, 41, for her part, shared the same photo, writing, “Date night, couples edition @realfreddieprinze @theshando @kurtiswarienko.”

Fans of the couples couldn’t help but wonder how they were able to get such a perfect non-selfie picture. “Just curious who took the pic? Lol cause I [can’t] just see you guys asking a total stranger, ‘can you take a picture of us?’” a commenter asked.

However, it turns out one lucky passerby was the one to snap the photo. “Yep,” Doherty responded to the follower’s question in the comments section.

The Scooby-Doo actress opened up about her admiration for Doherty in April 2017 amid the latter’s breast cancer battle. “Shannen’s incredible. What she’s done for other women going through it is … so brave, and that’s what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it’s OK to be scared. And it’s OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it,” Gellar told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Gellar and the Summer Catch actor, 42, tied the knot in September 2002 and share two kids: daughter Charlotte, 9, and son Rocky, 6. Doherty, meanwhile, wed the 44-year-old photographer in October 2011.

