Shannen Doherty hopes to find her Valentine with the help of Kelly Ripa.

The Charmed actress, 52, revealed on the Monday, February 5, episode of her “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast that the talk show host, 53, wants to be her matchmaker.

“Kelly is awesome because I just saw her when I did her show and at the commercial break, she was like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I’m going to find you someone,’” Doherty recalled.

“She started asking me like, ‘What’s your list? What do you need?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’”

Doherty was thrilled and felt that Ripa was perfect to find her next partner.

“I was like, dude, just text me and you can,” she continued. “You’re one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I’m fine with that.”

Doherty told People in November that she was ready to find love again after filing for divorce from her third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in April 2023. The couple split after 11 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

“I was not ready at all before three weeks ago,” she said at the time. “And something happens. There’s always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you’re like, OK, yeah, I’m good. I’m good.’ I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way.”

Doherty added that she is optimistic about her love life.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon,” she said.

Doherty was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, with the actress filing for divorce after five months of marriage. In 2002, Doherty married Rick Salomon, and their marriage was annulled after nine months.

In January, Doherty said that problems with her marriage to Hamilton led to her being fired from Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994 after four seasons starring in the series.

Doherty explained that she was in a “really horrible marriage” at the time, and there were “things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for [her] to consistently be on time for work.”

She added that Hamilton was a “massive drug addict,” who she alleged would become “incredibly violent at times.”

“It was all-consuming for me,” she confessed. “I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs.”

Four years after marrying Iswarienko, Doherty revealed in 2015 she was diagnosed with cancer. After two years of chemotherapy, she was in remission, however, the cancer returned in 2020 as stage IV breast cancer. In November 2023, she confirmed that the cancer had spread to her bones.

Doherty has been undergoing a variety of cancer treatments, and last month, she called her body’s response to a new treatment a “miracle,” adding, “For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.’”