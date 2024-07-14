Shannen Doherty Signed on for ‘Charmed’ Rewatch Podcast 1 Week Before Death

Shannen Doherty was gearing up to relive her time as Prue Halliwell before she lost her battle with cancer.

News broke on Monday, July 8, that “The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast” would be joining the iHeartPodcast Network with Doherty as the cohost. The first episode dropped on Monday.

“Prepare to be spellbound as the original cast of Charmed welcomes you inside the ‘House of Halliwell’ podcast,” read a press release for the podcast. “Relive the witchery, one episode at a time, with Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause while they rewatch the show right along with you!”

The press release continued, “‘Witch’ storylines did they love? What REALLY went down behind the scenes of the cult favorite? From special powers to special effects, the cast is ready to walk us through one of the most talked about sets in TV history. Fighting the forces of evil isn’t always easy, but Prue and Piper make it look like wicked fun!”

Charmed premiered in 1998, starring the Halliwell sisters Prue (Doherty), Piper (Combs) and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano). Doherty left after season 3, but the series ended with its eighth season in 2006.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty had died following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to Us. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015, later sharing the news that she went into remission.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said on Good Morning America in 2020. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty revealed in a lawsuit against State Farm in February 2020 that she was “dying” of terminal cancer, per court documents.

Years later, Doherty shared that her cancer had spread into her brain. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty captioned a video of herself tearfully undergoing treatment in June 2023. “That fear … The turmoil … the timing of it all … This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty got her start on Little House on the Prairie before landing gigs in Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Our House. She also starred in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210.