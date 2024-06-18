Shannen Doherty slammed her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko’s spending habits in a new spousal support request.

Doherty, 53, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Friday, June 14, requesting a monthly spousal support payment of $15,343 “retroactive to June 1, 2024.” She also requested that Iswarienko, 49, contribute $9,100 to her attorney fees and costs.

“As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage,” Doherty, who has been battling stage four cancer for years, wrote in court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease,” the filing continued, noting that Doherty has not worked since 2022.

The actress went on to claim that Iswarienko has the means to help with her medical expenses — which she says totaled $21,640 in 2023 alone and will soon “dramatically increase” when she loses her SAG health insurance due to not working — but has prioritized his own lifestyle instead.

“While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent’, while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me,” Doherty alleged, referring to Iswarienko’s agent, Collier Grimm, whom she claims is also his romantic partner. “Although Kurt’s income is substantially more than mine, he has not made any temporary spousal support payments and has made no contributions to my attorneys’ or accounting fees and costs since the time our divorce action was filed.”

Doherty also claimed that Iswarienko has failed to produce documents necessary to evaluate his earning capacity, assets and income, prompting her to file a separate Motion to Compel on Friday. She is seeking an additional $11,800 from Iswarienko for the fees and costs she has allegedly incurred “in efforts to obtain Kurt’s complete responses.”

In her spousal support request, Doherty alleged that Iswarienko’s failure to produce certain documents is a strategy.

“It is abundantly clear to me that Kurt is intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings,” she claimed.

Us Weekly has reached out to Doherty and Iswarienko for comment.

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which had spread to her lymph nodes. After undergoing treatment, she announced that her cancer was in remission in 2017. However, she revealed in 2020 that the cancer was back and had advanced to stage four. In June 2023, Doherty shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and become terminal. The disease later spread to her bones as well.

Amid her cancer battle, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage in April 2023. That December, she claimed during an episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast that infidelity had caused the breakdown of her marriage and recalled undergoing brain surgery right after learning that Iswarienko had “been carrying on an affair for two years.”

Us Weekly reached out to Iswarienko for comment at the time.