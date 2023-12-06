Shannen Doherty frequently praised estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko for his tireless support prior to their 2023 split.

“My happy place got a lot happier with the arrival of my best friend. I couldn’t love this man more,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote via Instagram in June 2019, sharing a selfie with Iswarienko. “His love and support lift me up constantly. In short, I’m pretty damn lucky.”

Doherty started dating the celebrity photographer in 2008. Iswarienko popped the question nearly three years later. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October 2011 that Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot.

Four years later, Iswarienko was by Doherty’s side when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. When the cancer returned in 2020, Doherty once again leaned on her spouse. However, in April 2023, Doherty filed for divorce and claimed that Iswarienko had been unfaithful.

Scroll below for the pair’s relationship timeline: