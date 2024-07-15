Shannen Doherty officially filed to end her marriage to ex Kurt Iswarienko just one day before her death.

Us Weekly can confirm that paperwork was submitted on Friday, July 12, which noted that Doherty and Iswarienko were proceeding with their divorce as uncontested. The former couple jointly filed a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage.

“This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action,” the court documents stated. Doherty also noted that she was waiving her right to spousal support, writing, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

The paperwork confirmed that both parties were asking the court to terminate any support. The topic of spousal support was previously a major point of contention following Doherty and Iswarienko’s split.

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. At the time, her rep, Leslie Sloane, claimed that Iswarienko’s agent was “intimately involved” in the split.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Sloane said. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

According to documents obtained by Us, Doherty and Iswarienko separated in January 2023. The breakup came as Doherty continued to undergo treatment for her breast cancer battle. In 2015, she revealed her diagnosis, and after two years of chemotherapy, Doherty confirmed she was in remission. The cancer returned in 2020 when Doherty said she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, and three years later, it had spread to her bones.

Us confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died at the age of 53. Before her passing, Doherty filed legal documents accusing Iswarienko of “intentionally delaying settlement in hopes” that she would “not survive” the divorce proceedings. The actress had requested a monthly spousal support payment of $15,343 retroactive to June 1, 2024.

Iswarienko’s attorney denied any malicious intent while claiming that Doherty was offered a settlement. “Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” his lawyer Katherine Heersema said in their legal response, according to the U.S. Sun. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

Doherty also previously accused Iswarienko of having a two-year affair with his agent, Collier Grimm.

“At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart,” she said on her “Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty” podcast in December 2023. “If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn’t that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?”

Doherty called the downfall of her third marriage “embarrassing.” (She was previously married to Ashley Hamilton for a year until 1994 and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.)

“I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection of me, but this one, I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love,” she continued. “I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage. I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around.”

Iswarienko has not publicly addressed Doherty’s claims about his alleged infidelity.