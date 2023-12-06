Throughout her decades in the industry, Shannen Doherty has navigated several marriages and relationships.

The actress shot to stardom as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in 1990. Throughout her four-year run on the drama, Doherty was engaged three times: to Chris Foufas in 1991 and to both Dean Factor and Ashley Hamilton in 1993.

Doherty subsequently walked down the aisle for the first time in October 1993, marrying Hamilton, but the duo filed for divorce in April 1994. The Charmed alum tied the knot a second time in 2002 with Rick Salomon, but they parted ways nine months later.

Doherty got married for the third time in 2011 when she and Kurt Iswarienko said, “I do.” While the pair grew closer during Doherty’s multiple battles with cancer — she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and the illness returned in 2020 — their marriage fell apart in 2023 and Doherty filed for divorce that April.

Scroll through for more on Doherty’s dating history: