Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Shannen Doherty’s Dating History: 3 Marriages and More

By
Beverly Hills 90210 Alum Shannen Dohertys Dating History 3 Marriages and More
6
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

Throughout her decades in the industry, Shannen Doherty has navigated several marriages and relationships.

The actress shot to stardom as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in 1990. Throughout her four-year run on the drama, Doherty was engaged three times: to Chris Foufas in 1991 and to both Dean Factor and Ashley Hamilton in 1993.

Doherty subsequently walked down the aisle for the first time in October 1993, marrying Hamilton, but the duo filed for divorce in April 1994. The Charmed alum tied the knot a second time in 2002 with Rick Salomon, but they parted ways nine months later.

Doherty got married for the third time in 2011 when she and Kurt Iswarienko said, “I do.” While the pair grew closer during Doherty’s multiple battles with cancer — she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and the illness returned in 2020 — their marriage fell apart in 2023 and Doherty filed for divorce that April.

Amazon

Deal of the Day

Believe the Hype — This Amazing Hair Straightening Tool Is 34% Off View Deal

Scroll through for more on Doherty’s dating history:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1251207297shannen_doherty_290x206

Shannen Doherty

More Stories