Shannon Beador is remaining hopeful after filing for divorce from husband David Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an update with fans on Instagram after she filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage.

Shannon, 53, posted the uplifting quote on Tuesday, December 5, about staying positive in difficult times. “Someday, everything will make perfect sense,” the post says. “So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.”

As previously reported, the reality star had filed for divorce in O.C. Superior Court on Friday, December 1. The estranged couple initially announced their split in October.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon said in a statement on BravoTV.com at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

During a November 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shannon opened up about how she was dealing with the split. “Last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that’s inevitable but it’s just making the adjustment,” she said tearing up. “And I have good days and bad days. No more downer tonight. It’s all good. It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

The pair have been open about their relationship troubles in the past. During season 10, Shannon revealed that David had been unfaithful. They worked through it in front of the cameras and later renewed their vows.

The Bravo star shares three daughters with the businessman: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

